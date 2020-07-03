Large blast rocks fireworks factory in northwest Turkey

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published

A large explosion rocked a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey's Sakarya province on Friday and around 150-200 people were inside the complex, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the local governor as saying.

Broadcaster CNN Turk showed footage of a huge plume of smoke rising above the site of the blast.

