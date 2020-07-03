Large blast rocks fireworks factory in northwest Turkey

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - A large explosion rocked a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey's Sakarya province on Friday and around 150-200 people were inside the complex, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the local governor as saying.

Broadcaster CNN Turk showed footage of a huge plume of smoke rising above the site of the blast.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.