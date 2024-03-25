Large areas of EU winter grain in mediocre condition, monitor says

Adds detail throughout

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Winter grain crops are in mediocre condition in large parts of the European Union despite fair spring weather, EU crop monitoring service MARS said on Monday.

"Since autumn, large parts of western, northern and eastern Europe experienced excessively wet conditions, which negatively affected the sowing, emergence and development of winter crops," MARS said in a monthly report.

In northern and eastern Europe, additional damage to crops was caused by severe frost, it said.

In the north, the most severely affected fields are expected to be resown with spring or summer crops.

However, wet weather and waterlogged fields created challenging conditions for the resowing of spring crops, notably in France, the EU's largest grain grower, it said.

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Friday said the state of soft wheat crops remained at a four-year low last week, though traders said that warm, sunny weather this week should help crops after damp conditions since planting.

In eastern Romania and eastern Bulgaria, winter crops are suffering from a lack of rain, which is mainly hurting winter rapeseed, with minimal expectations of a recovery to average yields, MARS said.

In its first yield forecasts for 2024, mostly based on historical trends, MARS projected the average soft wheat yield at 5.91 metric tons per hectare (t/ha), up 2% from 2023, while the durum wheat yield was forecast to jump 5% to 3.44 t/ha.

The winter barley yield was expected to fall by 2% to 5.95 t/ha.

In oilseeds, MARS forecast the average rapeseed yield to rise 2% this year to 3.25 t/ha.

