A Large 2027 Social Security COLA Could Be Coming. Here's Why That Might Not Be Good News.

Key Points

The latest 2027 Social Security COLA estimate is 3.9%.

High COLAs occur amid high inflation, so you'll likely spend all your benefit bump on higher living expenses.

The Social Security Administration will announce the official 2027 COLA in October.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

We're still months away from the official 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), but there's already a ton of speculation about where it will end up. The latest estimates suggest an above-average COLA is possible, even likely.

That might sound like a good thing, but the truth is more complicated. Larger COLAs carry hidden drawbacks worth recognizing so you understand what to realistically expect next year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, recently raised its 2027 COLA projection from 2.8% to 3.9%. This would add about $81 to the $2,081 average monthly retirement benefit as of April 2026.

It's rare to see COLA projections increase by 1.1 percentage points in a single month, and it's due to the recent spike in inflation. COLAs are based on changes in average third-quarter inflation data, so if inflation rates stay high, seniors will likely get an above-average COLA next year.

The trouble is, higher inflation also means rising living costs. Your Social Security checks will grow, but that extra money will go toward groceries, gas, and other essential living costs, rather than to improving your quality of life.

To make things even more complicated, higher Social Security benefits could increase the likelihood that you'll owe Social Security benefit taxes. So your benefits might not go as far in 2027 as they do today.

There's still a lot that's up in the air, though. The Social Security Administration won't announce the official COLA until mid-October. Once we know that, it'll be time to start planning how you'll cover your living costs next year.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.