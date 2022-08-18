Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.29, changing hands as high as $75.64 per share. Laredo Petroleum, Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.2498 per share, with $120.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.50.

