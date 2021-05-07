Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

There's been a notable change in appetite for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares in the week since its first-quarter report, with the stock down 10% to US$36.37. Revenues of US$250m beat estimates by a substantial 27% margin, but unfortunately Laredo Petroleum fell substantially short of earnings forecasts, reporting a statutory loss of US$6.33 per share, where the analysts had previously predicted a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LPI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Laredo Petroleum's seven analysts is for revenues of US$836.8m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Laredo Petroleum is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$20.53 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$836.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.85 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$47.09, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Laredo Petroleum at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Laredo Petroleum's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Laredo Petroleum to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Laredo Petroleum's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$47.09, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Laredo Petroleum going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Laredo Petroleum (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

