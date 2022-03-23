Markets
Laredo Petroleum Continues To Climb

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) shares are trading more than 6 percent higher on Wednesday morning, continuing a growing trend for the last several days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movements. Shares of the Tulsa, Oklahoma independent energy company are currently at $75.85, up 6.21 percent from the previous close of 472.35 on a volume of 244,486. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $26.51-499.26 on average volume of 839,768.

