Laramide Resources (LMRXF) Price Target Increased by 25.69% to 0.95

The average one-year price target for Laramide Resources (OTCPK:LMRXF) has been revised to 0.95 / share. This is an increase of 25.69% from the prior estimate of 0.76 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.94 to a high of 0.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.26% from the latest reported closing price of 0.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laramide Resources. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMRXF is 0.39%, an increase of 489.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 211.43% to 29,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 14,443K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,168K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMRXF by 0.42% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 10,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,471K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMRXF by 12.60% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 3,961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares, representing an increase of 30.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMRXF by 9.04% over the last quarter.

DARP - Grizzle Growth ETF holds 189K shares.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

