Laramide Resources Announces Board Changes

May 22, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) has released an update.

Laramide Resources Ltd. has announced an upcoming annual meeting of shareholders and the intended retirement of long-serving director D. Scott Patterson. John Mays, an experienced chemical engineer specializing in in-situ recovery and the uranium industry, has been nominated to join the Board. The company expresses gratitude to Patterson for his service and looks forward to Mays’s contribution to advancing Laramide’s uranium projects.

