Lara Exploration Sells Brazilian Iron Project

Lara Exploration Ltd. has announced the sale of its Curionopolis Iron Project in northern Brazil to Ferrous Technology Mineração Limitada for around US$2 million, with a 3% gross sales royalty agreement. The initial payment has been received with additional payments expected upon license transfer. Fertec is moving forward with environmental studies and seeking a pilot mining license.

