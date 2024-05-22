News & Insights

Lara Exploration Sells Brazilian Iron Project

May 22, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Lara Exploration (TSE:LRA) has released an update.

Lara Exploration Ltd. has announced the sale of its Curionopolis Iron Project in northern Brazil to Ferrous Technology Mineração Limitada for around US$2 million, with a 3% gross sales royalty agreement. The initial payment has been received with additional payments expected upon license transfer. Fertec is moving forward with environmental studies and seeking a pilot mining license.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

