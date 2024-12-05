Lar España Updates on Helios Acquisition Offer

Lar Espana Real Estate ate ate SOCIMI (ES:LRE) has released an update.
Lar España Real Estate has clarified regulatory references related to a voluntary public acquisition offer made by Helios RE, ensuring compliance with recent securities market laws. This update is crucial for investors tracking acquisition activities and legal compliance in the real estate sector. The clarification aligns with the latest regulations, enhancing transparency for stakeholders.
