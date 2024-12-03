Lar España Real Estate Considers Acquisition Offer

Lar Espana Real Estate ate ate SOCIMI (ES:LRE) has released an update.

Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved a report concerning Helios RE’s voluntary public acquisition offer for all its shares. The offer, which has been authorized by the National Securities Market Commission, outlines terms and conditions available in a detailed brochure. Shareholders are advised to make their own investment decisions regarding this offer.

