LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week

Alicia Powell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

Designer LaQuan Smith presented "a high-spirited" womenswear collection at New York Fashion Week, teaming oversized cosy jackets with skimpy leotards and sparkling mini dresses.

Actress Julia Fox opened the show on Monday in a long black dress, with a cutout at the front. She was followed by models wearing high-legged leotards or corsets, slit and cut-out dresses as well as shiny jackets or jumpsuits.

"This collection is really about the revival and the celebration of New York City ... and what it means to be a LaQuan Smith woman (which) is that she is all about being unapologetically sexy," Smith told Reuters.

"Because we've been through so much trauma in the world I think this collection is just high spirited, it's exciting, it's electrifying."

The Queens-born designer put zips on jackets, trousers and skirts. For the evening there were shiny red tops, jackets and matching ensembles.

Smith used a colour palette of bold blue, red, black and brown for the autumn/winter 2022.

New York Fashion Week ends on Feb. 16, with the seasonal catwalk presentations moving to London.

