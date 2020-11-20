Laptop and Computer Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

New laptops and desktops will be high on wish lists for many people who’ve been working or learning remotely this year. With more Black Friday sales starting earlier and further moving online, you probably won’t have to claw your way to the front of a line to get the best price on one. But punctuality is still important. Some retailers launch their deals at specific times, and supplies are often limited.

Here’s where to find standout computer deals and what to know before you buy.

What are the best Black Friday laptop and computer deals in 2020?

You don’t have to look hard to find computer bargains. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites from a variety of retailers. Take a look at the details below:

Best Buy will have laptops for as low as $119.99. The retailer also promises savings on Apple computers, offering up to $250 off MacBook Pro and $200 off MacBook Air (regularly $999.99 to $1,299.99). The sale begins Nov. 22.

Costco is teasing savings on Apple products, starting Nov. 26 on its website. Visit the site then to check for computer deals.

Dell is discounting its XPS 13 Touch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and 256GB SSD to $699.99 (save $300). The deal starts on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Dell’s sale also features the Inspiron 15 3000 with Intel Celeron processor, Windows 10 Home in S mode, 4GB memory and 128GB SSD for $179.99 ($120 savings). The deal launches Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

The HP Pavilion All-in-One 27-d0255xt with 10th generation Intel Core starts at $699.99 (regularly $849.99) from HP. HP’s sale starts Nov. 26.

Lenovo is marking down its Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop to $999.99 (previously $1,299.99) starting Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The Microsoft Store is offering up to $300 off the Surface Laptop 3 (starting at $999.99) beginning Nov. 22.

What were the best Black Friday laptop and computer deals in 2019?

Last year’s noteworthy deals included:

Best Buy offered up to $200 off select iMac models.

Costco dropped the price of the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch with an Intel Core i5 processor, retina display and touch bar to $1,199 ($250 off). Limit two.

HP sold the HP 15t laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Optane memory for $480 ($869.99 off). The doorbuster deal started on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. PT with limited quantities available.

How to decide if it’s worth it

November’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals contain some of the lowest computer prices of the year. If you’ll need a new laptop or desktop in the near term, don’t miss out on the savings.

But if you’re not in a rush, you’ll likely find abundant computer deals with fewer restrictions as part of back-to-school sales in August next year.

How to budget for a laptop or computer

Saving up for a big-ticket purchase, such as a laptop or computer, may call for fine-tuning your budget. Try trimming other expenses from your “wants” category in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, if you’re able.

