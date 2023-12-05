News & Insights

US Markets

Lapse of US global warrantless surveillance power would be damaging -FBI chief

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

December 05, 2023 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Andrew Goudsward for Reuters ->

By Andrew Goudsward

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - FBI Director Christopher Wray pressed a Senate committee on Tuesday to renew the authority of the U.S. government to conduct warrantless surveillance outside the United States, arguing that failing to do so would be "devastating" to law enforcement's ability to counter cyber and terrorism threats.

Wray said the sweeping surveillance powers authorized under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is set to expire at the end of this month, are vital to U.S. national security.

"The expiration of our 702 authorities would be devastating to the FBI’s ability to protect Americans from those threats," Wray said at a hearing of the Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Stripping the FBI of its 702 authorities would be a form of unilateral disarmament," Wray said, citing threats from Iran and China.

The surveillance power of the U.S. government has come under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers on both the right and left in recent years, particularly the ability of federal law enforcement to search for data on U.S. citizens picked up as part of surveillance of foreign targets.

A bipartisan team of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation last month to impose new limits on searches of Americans' communications and prohibit so-called "backdoor" searches which invoke foreign intelligence justifications to spy on Americans.

U.S. officials have opposed new warrant requirements, arguing that information collected under the law has been vital to countering cyber threats and thwarting foreign intelligence operations directed against the United States.

Wray told the Senate panel that the FBI will be "good stewards of our authorities," citing reforms he said the FBI has already made in response to criticism of law enforcement’s use of the law.

Wray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, a Republican, appeared at the hearing after facing a range of attacks from congressional Republicans on issues including the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the probe of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and assertions that the FBI pressed social media companies to censor conservatives.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Grant McCool)

((Andrew.Goudsward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.