Lapeer, Michigan, Is a Small-City Retirement Option With Lower Housing Costs Than You'd Guess

Key Points

Lapeer has some of the most affordable homes in the country and is situated near big cities and healthcare facilities.

The city has several outdoor attractions, including a running trail, a hiking area, and a lake.

Lapeer has senior housing and living options that can give retirees more flexibility.

Lapeer, Michigan, is a small city that is about one hour away from Detroit, and its affordable housing has plenty of people talking. The median home price is roughly $350,000, according to Realtor.com. That is a little lower than the median U.S. housing price of $410,800, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Rent is also pretty cheap, coming in at a median price of $1,200 per month. Despite housing prices surging by almost 30% in the past three years in Lapeer, it's still cheaper than most areas in the U.S.. Here are some of the reasons this small city has become one of the best places to retire in the Midwest.

Quiet living with more space

Not everyone wants to live in a bustling city when it's time to retire. Lapeer caters to the people who want community-focused events and more acreage for their homes. Small businesses and local restaurants replace the corporate feel of towns and cities filled with global brands.

You can get more mileage out of your money without cramming yourself into a studio apartment. You can find one-floor properties with a little under 1,200 square feet of living space for under $200,000. These same properties usually have a lot of land, which means you won't hear a neighbor's conversation while you're at the dinner table.

Outdoor attractions

The more outdoor activities a place has, the more attractive it is as a retirement destination. That was one of the takeaways from The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire study, and despite being a small city, Lapeer has plenty to do.

The city is right by Lake Nepessing, which is a great spot for boating and fishing. Rowden Park is one of Lapeer's 13 parks and features a linear pathway system, ideal for running, walking, and biking. The trail is approximately three miles.

You can also hunt for your food at the Lapeer State Game Area, and if hiking is more your style, Hunters Creek Park is a great option.

Healthcare and senior living

Lapeer has a full-service hospital and is close to healthcare hubs like Detroit, which has high-quality medical centers like the Henry Ford Hospital and Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital.

Access to quality healthcare is an important factor to consider when moving, and Lapeer certainly delivers. You can also opt for 55+ senior living communities that offer maintenance-free home options.

