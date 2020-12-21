Laos delays US dollar bond issue

Adds colour

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (IFR) - The Lao People's Democratic Republic has postponed a proposed US dollar benchmark 144A/Reg S bond offering until early next year, citing timing reasons.

The South-East Asian nation, rated Caa2/CCC (Moody's/Fitch), said it will resume bookbuilding in January as "it is late in the year," despite strong indications of interest from investors and constructive dialogue during the roadshow.

"Lao PDR looks forward to continuing its engagement with the market in a few weeks," the government announcement says.

The sovereign last Wednesday announced initial price thoughts of 10% area for an amortising six-year bond offering. Sole bookrunner Oppenheimer opened books at 8am Singapore time last Thursday, with pricing expected later that day in New York hours.

"With most of the sell and buy side out, it's bad timing to try to price just one week before Christmas," said an investor based in Asia.

Still, the bookbuilding came as risk assets rallied last week with sentiment boosted by progress on the US stimulus bill and the country's pending approval of the second coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna. In high-yield, emerging market corporates and sovereigns generated excess returns versus US Treasuries of 0.84% and 1.35%, respectively, according to CreditSights. This compares with excess returns against US Treasuries of 0.37% and 1.16% by investment grade emerging market corporates and sovereigns.

The sovereign’s international reserves stood at US$1.35bn in September, equivalent to less than three months of imports, and it has around US$1.1bn of external debt servicing payments each year in the medium term.

Laos has a redemption of Thai baht bonds equivalent to US$165m next year as well as US$150m 6.875% debut dollar bonds due June 30 2021.

Refinancing risk has hung over Laos this year, with both Moody’s and Fitch downgrading it in the third quarter on concerns that it could struggle to raise funds for redemptions.

Neither rating agency made any announcements about the new deal, although the offering circular said the bonds were expected to be rated Caa2/CCC (Moody’s/Fitch), and one of the covenants stated that the sovereign pledges to maintain at least two international ratings.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Jihye Hwang; Editing by Vincent Baby and David Holland)

