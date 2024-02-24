Lao Feng Xiang Co. (SHSE:900905) Price Target Increased by 9.51% to 3.96

The average one-year price target for Lao Feng Xiang Co. (SHSE:900905) has been revised to 3.96 / share. This is an increase of 9.51% from the prior estimate of 3.62 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.68 to a high of 4.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.35% from the latest reported closing price of 2.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lao Feng Xiang Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900905 is 0.15%, an increase of 130.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 8,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,472K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 95.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 900905 by 871.25% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,031K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 90.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 900905 by 324.23% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 391K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 85.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 900905 by 166.74% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 180K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 13.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900905 by 3.35% over the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 154K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900905 by 12.65% over the last quarter.

