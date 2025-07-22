LanzaTech Secures 6.4 Mln Euro UK Grant To Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Projects, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) Tuesday announced that it has won a 6.4-million-euro award from the UK's Advanced Fuels Fund to accelerate its DRAGON 1 and DRAGON 2 sustainable aviation fuel initiatives.

DRAGON?1 will use recycled ethanol including LanzaTech's gas-fermented bioethanol converted to SAF via LanzaJet's Alcohol-to-Jet process in Port Talbot, South Wales. DRAGON 2 will develop a Power-to-Liquid facility, transforming waste CO2 and green hydrogen into ethanol for adjacent SAF production.

By coupling its fermentation technology with LanzaJet's conversion process, LanzaTech taps regional waste streams to produce low-carbon fuels, supporting the UK's SAF mandate, regional job growth, and a circular carbon economy.

Separately, LanzaJet's Project Speedbird 36 percent owned by LanzaTech also received a 10-million-euro AFF grant. These awards raise total AFF commitments to 198 million euros, underscoring government confidence in diverse, scalable SAF pathways.

