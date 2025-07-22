LanzaTech Receives £6.4 Million Grant from UK Government to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Projects

LanzaTech received a £6.4 million UK grant to advance sustainable aviation fuel projects DRAGON 1 & 2.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. has received a £6.4 million grant from the UK government's Advanced Fuels Fund to support the development of its DRAGON 1 and 2 projects aimed at producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the UK. The DRAGON 1 project will convert recycled carbon fuel ethanol into Advanced SAF in South Wales, while DRAGON 2 will involve the creation of a facility that turns waste CO2 and green hydrogen into ethanol for SAF production. LanzaTech's innovative technology combines gas fermentation and Alcohol-to-Jet processes to produce low-carbon fuels from regional waste. This funding enhances LanzaTech's position as a leader in clean energy and reflects the UK government's commitment to developing sustainable aviation technologies, helping the aviation sector meet net-zero goals. Additionally, LanzaJet's Project Speedbird received £10 million from the same fund, further showcasing government support for LanzaTech's initiatives in transforming carbon waste into cleaner aviation solutions.

LanzaTech received a significant grant of £6.4 million from the UK government's Advanced Fuels Fund to accelerate its DRAGON 1 & 2 projects, focusing on the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The funding affirms the UK government's confidence in LanzaTech's technology and its potential to enhance SAF production, thereby reinforcing LanzaTech's reputation as a leader in the clean energy sector.

The DRAGON projects are expected to contribute to the UK’s SAF Mandate and support economic growth and job creation in industrial zones, highlighting LanzaTech's role in regional development.

The strategic investment aligns with the UK's comprehensive environmental strategies and supports diverse pathways and feedstocks for SAF production, recognizing LanzaTech's approach as part of the solution to achieving net-zero aviation goals.

The reliance on government grants for project funding may indicate a vulnerability in securing independent financing for future initiatives.

Details regarding the timeline for the development and implementation of the DRAGON projects are lacking, which could create uncertainty about project viability and completion.

The location for the DRAGON 2 project is still unspecified, potentially delaying progress and raising concerns about logistical challenges in its execution.

What is the purpose of the £6.4 million grant for LanzaTech?

The grant will accelerate the development of LanzaTech’s DRAGON 1 & 2 projects for sustainable aviation fuel production.

What are the DRAGON projects by LanzaTech?

DRAGON 1 converts recycled carbon fuel into aviation fuel, while DRAGON 2 will create ethanol from waste CO2 and green hydrogen.

How does LanzaTech contribute to sustainable aviation fuel production?

LanzaTech transforms waste carbon into low Carbon Intensity fuels, supporting the UK's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Mandate and economic growth.

What is the significance of the UK government's funding?

The funding reinforces the UK government's confidence in LanzaTech's technology and its potential to enhance the UK’s SAF production.

What is the role of the Advanced Fuels Fund?

The Advanced Fuels Fund supports the development of cleaner aviation technologies, contributing £198 million towards expanding sustainable aviation fuel solutions.

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $LNZA stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LONDON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”) a leader in carbon management solutions, announced it has received a grant of £6.4 million from the UK government's Advanced Fuels Fund (AFF), operated by the Department for Transport (DfT).





The grant will accelerate the development of LanzaTech’s innovative DRAGON 1 & 2 projects, each playing a crucial role in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the UK. Project DRAGON stands for





D





ecarbonizing and





R





eimagining





A





viation for the





G





oal





O





f





N





etzero.





The DRAGON 1 project is LanzaTech’s existing UK SAF project that will convert recycled carbon fuel ethanol (including ethanol from LanzaTech’s gas fermentation process) into Advanced SAF in Port Talbot, South Wales, using the LanzaJet® Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ) process.





The DRAGON 2 project is a Power-to-Liquid (PtL) facility that will convert waste carbon dioxide and green hydrogen into ethanol for subsequent conversion into PtL SAF at an adjacent facility using the LanzaJet® Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ) process. The location for DRAGON 2 in the UK will be determined during this grant-funded project.





Integrating LanzaTech’s gas fermentation process with LanzaJet’s AtJ technology gives this approach a distinctive edge. By turning regional waste resources into valuable SAF, LanzaTech facilitates the production of low Carbon Intensity (CI) fuels, contributing positively to the UK’s SAF Mandate and supporting economic growth and job creation in industrial zones in the UK.





"The future of aviation fuel is ethanol-to-SAF and LanzaTech is at the forefront,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Our commitment to enabling cleaner jet fuel is bolstered by the UK government’s continued support and confidence in LanzaTech as a leader in the sector. This funding not only affirms the value of our unique technology and feedstock approach but also propels our mission to integrate air travel into a circular carbon economy. DRAGON 1 & 2 are set to drive the global SAF market forward and exemplify the UK's commitment to leading SAF innovation on the global stage.”





The UK government's significant investment in these projects underscores their confidence in LanzaTech's proven, commercial-scale technology and its potential to substantially boost the UK's SAF production. This endorsement not only solidifies LanzaTech's reputation as a leader in advancing global clean energy initiatives but also emphasizes the crucial role of feedstock providers. By leveraging low-cost, sustainable inputs for SAF production, LanzaTech is poised to play a key role in aiding the aviation sector's pursuit of its net-zero commitments.





Separately, Project Speedbird by LanzaJet, in which LanzaTech holds a 36% ownership stake, also received recognition and £10 million in funding from the Advanced Fuels Fund, further testament to the government's trust in the Lanza technology portfolio. In 2024, LanzaTech and LanzaJet partnered to create CirculAir™, that transforms nearly any form of waste carbon (including CO



2



, MSW, agri residues) into SAF, combining the groundbreaking technologies of both companies to provide the aviation industry with a solution to produce waste-based SAF on a global scale.





Today's allocation boosts total government contributions through the Advanced Fuels Fund (AFF) to £198 million, aimed at expanding cleaner aviation technologies. This strategic investment is a testament to the UK government’s comprehensive approach to environmental strategies, aligning with initiatives like the recently enacted SAF Mandate. This funding round notably supports a broad spectrum of pathways and feedstocks for SAF production—an inclusive move by the UK government that recognizes the need for varied solutions in the pursuit of net-zero aviation.





LanzaTech is committed to continuing its collaborative efforts with the UK government, industry partners, and the global community to scale solutions that can transform waste carbon into an opportunity for sustainable growth. We are proud to be recognized as part of the diverse array of solutions required to achieve a sustainable future for aviation.







About LanzaTech







LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a carbon management solutions company that transforms industrial emissions, gasified solid waste and carbon dioxide into recycled carbon ethanol via proprietary bio-fermentation technology. Ethanol is a crucial building block in the world – a key feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other downstream chemical derivatives. Operating commercially at six assets today, the expanding project pipeline is set to meet growing SAF demand on a global scale in the coming years. LanzaTech’s technology unlocks value across the supply chain, reducing the carbon footprint of hard-to-abate sectors while shepherding recycled carbon fuels and products to the world, building a circular carbon economy.





