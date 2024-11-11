LanzaTech price target lowered to $2 from $3 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman lowered the firm’s price target on LanzaTech (LNZA) to $2 from $3 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the company is expanding its strategy to partnering with capital providers to get projects to FID a useful shift following limited project sanctions this year.

