LanzaTech price target lowered to $2 from $3 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman lowered the firm’s price target on LanzaTech (LNZA) to $2 from $3 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the company is expanding its strategy to partnering with capital providers to get projects to FID a useful shift following limited project sanctions this year.
