LanzaTech Global, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

May 19, 2025

LanzaTech reported Q1 2025 revenue of $9.5 million, down from $10.2 million in Q1 2024, amid strategic shifts.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a total revenue of $9.5 million, down from $10.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. This decline was mainly due to reduced revenues from biorefining and Joint Development Agreement activities, despite a notable increase in CarbonSmart™ revenue. The company is focusing on transitioning from research and development to the global deployment of its technology, while also implementing cost-reduction strategies. Although LanzaTech raised $40 million in preferred equity capital in May 2025, management remains concerned about its ability to continue as a going concern. The net loss for the quarter was $19.2 million, an improvement from $25.5 million the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA loss also increased to $30.5 million, reflecting rising operating expenses amid strategic evaluations and lower revenues. As of March 31, 2025, LanzaTech had total cash and investments of $23.4 million.

Potential Positives

  • Closed $40 million of preferred equity capital in May 2025, signaling investor confidence and providing essential liquidity for ongoing operations.

  • Achieved significant revenue growth in CarbonSmart™, increasing from $0.9 million in Q1 2024 to $4.2 million in Q1 2025, highlighting market demand for sustainable solutions.

  • Net loss decreased from $25.5 million in Q1 2024 to $19.2 million in Q1 2025, indicating improved financial management and progress towards greater operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Year-over-year revenue decrease from $10.2 million in Q1 2024 to $9.5 million in Q1 2025, indicating declining business performance.
  • Management's conclusion of substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern despite closing $40 million of preferred equity capital.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss increased from $22.1 million in Q1 2024 to $30.5 million in Q1 2025, highlighting worsening financial metrics.

FAQ

What were LanzaTech's total revenues in Q1 2025?

LanzaTech reported total revenues of $9.5 million in Q1 2025, down from $10.2 million in Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to the revenue decline?

The decline was primarily due to lower revenues in biorefining and Joint Development Agreement businesses, partially offset by increased CarbonSmart™ revenue.

How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025?

Operating expenses rose to $33.0 million in Q1 2025 from $29.6 million in Q1 2024, driven by costs from improving business focus and operations.

What was LanzaTech's net loss for Q1 2025?

The company's net loss for Q1 2025 was $19.2 million, an improvement from $25.5 million in Q1 2024.

What is LanzaTech's strategy for carbon management solutions?

LanzaTech aims to transform waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials through its innovative biorecycling technology.

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $LNZA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP removed 2,926,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,009,324
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 1,338,769 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,115
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 654,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,452
  • UBS GROUP AG added 491,684 shares (+143.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,036
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 384,721 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,140
  • DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS added 324,162 shares (+95.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,479
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 230,257 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,745

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNZA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

CHICAGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), a carbon management solutions company, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025.




Key Takeaways:




  • Reported total revenue of $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by lower revenues in the biorefining and Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) & Contract Research businesses, which was largely offset by a significant increase in CarbonSmart™ revenue.


  • Continued to shift the Company's core operations from research and development to the global deployment of LanzaTech's commercially proven technology, with incremental actions being taken to sharpen the business focus, streamline operations, and improve the Company's cost structure.


  • Closed $40 million of preferred equity capital in May of 2025; however, after completing its assessment as required by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), management has concluded that its continuing actions such as ongoing liquidity initiatives, together with the terms of the preferred capital, and the execution of cost reduction plans, do not alleviate substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.






First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



The table below outlines key results for the first quarter of 2025:

























































































All amounts in millions ($)

Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Revenue
$
9.5


$
10.2

Cost of revenue

7.5



6.8

Gross Profit

2.0



3.4

Operating expenses

33.0



29.6

Net loss

(19.2
)


(25.5
)

Adjusted EBITDA loss

(1)
$
(30.5
)

$
(22.1
)










(1)   See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.





Revenue




  • Reported total revenue of $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to total revenue of $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by lower biorefining and JDA & Contract Research revenues year-over-year, which were offset by a significant increase in CarbonSmart revenue:


    • Biorefining revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million as compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by the first quarter of 2024 benefiting from engineering and other services contracts with existing customers which have since reached the completion of their current development phase.


    • JDA & Contract Research revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million as compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline was attributable to the completion of certain government projects during 2024, compounded by a period of downtime prior to new projects commencing.


    • CarbonSmart revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million as compared to $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was attributable to incremental direct fuel sales as a result of establishing licensing arrangements, identifying partners, and developing supply chain infrastructure during the third quarter of 2024.






Cost of Revenue




  • For the first quarter of 2025, the cost of revenue was $7.5 million as compared to $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven in part by a change in revenue mix related to a rise in revenue generated by CarbonSmart, which is a lower margin business as compared to biorefining and JDA & Contract Research. Additionally, the biorefining business experienced margin contraction during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 as a result of customer mix.






Operating Expenses




  • For the first quarter of 2025, operating expenses were $33.0 million as compared to $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by incremental costs associated with sharpening the business focus, streamlining operations, and evaluating strategic options.






Net Loss




  • For the first quarter of 2025, net losses were $19.2 million as compared $25.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net loss decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of a $17.9 million non-cash gain on financial instruments being recorded in the first quarter of 2025, that was partially offset by expenses incurred associated with evaluating strategic options and a $6.5 million non-cash loss recorded related to equity method investees.






Adjusted EBITDA Loss




  • For the first quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA loss was $30.5 million as compared to $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted EBITDA loss year-over-year was primarily attributable to higher selling, general and administrative expenses as a result of evaluating strategic options, along with lower revenue and higher cost of sales period-over-period.






Balance Sheet and Liquidity



As of March 31, 2025, LanzaTech had $23.4 million in total cash, restricted cash, and investments, compared to total cash of $58.1 million at the end of December 31, 2024. The Company subsequently closed $40 million of preferred equity capital in May of 2025.




About LanzaTech



LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. For more information about LanzaTech, please visit

https://lanzatech.com

.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of LanzaTech. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of LanzaTech’s management. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on projections prepared by, and are the responsibility of, LanzaTech’s management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LanzaTech’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's ability to continue operations as a going concern; the Company’s ability to obtain the stockholder approvals necessary to consummate the subsequent equity financing contemplated by the Series A Convertible Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, dated May 7, 2025; the Company’s ability to attract new investors and raise substantial additional financing to fund its operations and/or execute on its other strategic options; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the listing rules of Nasdaq and maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; and the Company’s ability to achieve profitability. LanzaTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the header “Risk Factors” in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and in future SEC filings. New risk factors that may affect actual results or outcomes emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can LanzaTech assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements attributable to LanzaTech or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by US GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.



We define adjusted EBITDA as our net loss, excluding the impact of depreciation, interest income, net, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, change in fair value of Brookfield SAFE liabilities, loss on Brookfield SAFE extinguishment, change in fair value of the FPA Put Option and Fixed Maturity Consideration liabilities, change in fair value of our outstanding convertible note and related transaction costs, change in fair value of Brookfield Loan and(loss) gain from equity method investees. We monitor adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of certain expenses that we include in net loss. Accordingly, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors, analysts, and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects.



Adjusted EBITDA is not prepared in accordance with US GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with US GAAP. For example, adjusted EBITDA: (i) excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is a significant non-cash expense that is not directly related to our operating performance; (ii) excludes depreciation expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future; (iii) excludes gain or losses on equity method investee; and (iv) excludes certain income or expense items that do not provide a comparable measure of our business performance. In addition, the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.


LANZATECH GLOBAL INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)




March 31,


December 31,




2025




2024


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,778


$
43,499

Held-to-maturity investment securities

7,411



12,374

Trade and other receivables, net of allowance

9,058



9,456

Contract assets

13,267



18,975

Other current assets

14,157



15,030

Total current assets

57,671



99,334

Property, plant and equipment, net

20,225



22,333

Right-of-use assets

28,482



26,790

Equity method investment






4,363

Equity security investment

14,990



14,990

Other non-current assets

4,467



6,873

Total assets
$
125,835


$
174,683


Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
6,434


$
5,289

Other accrued liabilities

7,506



8,876

Warrants

549



3,531

Fixed Maturity Consideration and current FPA Put Option liability

4,123



4,123

Contract liabilities

5,291



6,168

Accrued salaries and wages

2,451



2,302

Current lease liabilities

166



158

Total current liabilities

26,520



30,447

Non-current lease liabilities

30,144



30,619

Non-current contract liabilities

5,433



5,233

FPA Put Option liability

30,015



30,015

Brookfield SAFE liability






13,223

Brookfield Loan liability

18,416






Convertible Note

15,969



51,112

Other long-term liabilities

512



587

Total liabilities

127,009



161,236






Shareholders’ Equity



Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 600,000,000 and 600,000,000 shares authorized; 197,897,580 and 194,915,711 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

19



19

Additional paid-in capital

983,991



981,638

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,648



1,393

Accumulated deficit

(988,832
)


(969,603
)

Total shareholders’ equity

(1,174
)


13,447

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
125,835


$
174,683




























































































































































































































































































































































LANZATECH GLOBAL INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Revenues:



Contracts with customers and grants
$
3,057


$
6,250

CarbonSmart product sales

4,204



863

Collaborative arrangements

1,050



2,223

Related party transactions

1,172



908

Total revenues

9,483



10,244

Costs and operating expenses:



Contracts with customers and grants

(1)

2,902



4,998

CarbonSmart product sales

(1)

4,136



919

Collaborative arrangements

(1)

461



796

Related party transactions

(1)

14



57

Research and development expense

16,494



17,061

Depreciation expense

781



1,530

Selling, general and administrative expense

15,748



11,037

Total cost and operating expenses

40,536



36,398

Loss from operations

(31,053
)


(26,154
)

Other income (expense):



Interest income, net

438



1,148

Other income, net

17,918



179

Total other income, net

18,356



1,327

Loss before income taxes

(12,697
)


(24,827
)

Income tax expense









Loss from equity method investees, net

(6,532
)


(681
)

Net loss
$
(19,229
)

$
(25,508
)





Other comprehensive loss:



Changes in credit risk of fair value instruments

2,696






Foreign currency translation adjustments

(441
)


42

Comprehensive loss
$
(16,974
)

$
(25,466
)





Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.10
)

$
(0.13
)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

196,514,267



196,974,508










(1)   exclusive of depreciation




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































LANZATECH GLOBAL INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited, in thousands)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024


Cash Flows From Operating Activities:



Net loss
$
(19,229
)

$
(25,508
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Share-based compensation expense

2,280



2,529

Gain on change in fair value of SAFE and warrant liabilities

(2,932
)


(13,277
)

Loss on Brookfield SAFE extinguishment

6,216






Loss on change in fair value of the Brookfield Loan

11,426






Loss on change in fair value of the FPA Put Option and the Fixed Maturity Consideration liabilities






13,045

Gain on change in fair value of Convertible Note

(35,143
)





Provisions for losses on trade and other receivables, net of recoveries

126






Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

781



1,530

Amortization of discount on debt security investment

(37
)


(360
)

Non-cash lease expense

490



496

Non-cash recognition of licensing revenue

(1,108
)


(641
)

Loss from equity method investees, net

6,532



681

Unrealized (Gain)/Loss on net foreign exchange

275



(224
)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net

240



645

Contract assets

5,837



(1,029
)

Accrued interest on debt investment

32



(177
)

Other assets

895



(3,012
)

Accounts payable and accrued salaries and wages

1,171



(2,207
)

Contract liabilities

463



616

Operating lease liabilities

(467
)


(485
)

Other liabilities

1,051



(911
)

Net cash used in operating activities

(21,101
)


(28,289
)


Cash Flows From Investing Activities:



Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(713
)


(1,480
)

Proceeds from maturity of debt securities

5,000



10,700

Net cash provided by investing activities

4,287



9,220


Cash Flows From Financing Activities:



Proceeds from issue of equity instruments of the Company






234

Repurchase of equity instruments of the Company






(48
)

Partial settlement of the Brookfield Loan

(12,500
)





Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(12,500
)


186

Effects of currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(389
)


48

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(29,703
)


(18,835
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

45,737



76,284

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
16,034


$
57,449


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment under accounts payable

255



141

Extinguishment of the Brookfield SAFE

13,274






Issuance of the Brookfield Loan

(19,490
)














































































































































LANZATECH GLOBAL INC.




Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA



(Unaudited, in thousands)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Net Loss
$
(19,229
)

$
(25,508
)

Depreciation

781



1,530

Interest income, net

(438
)


(1,148
)

Stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of Brookfield SAFE and warrant liabilities

(1)

(652
)


(10,748
)

Loss on Brookfield SAFE extinguishment

6,216






Change in fair value of the FPA Put Option and Fixed Maturity Consideration liabilities (net of interest accretion reversal)






13,045

Change in fair value of Convertible Note and related transaction costs

(35,143
)





Change in fair value of Brookfield Loan

11,426






Loss from equity method investees, net

6,532



681

Adjusted EBITDA
$
(30,507
)

$
(22,148
)



(1)   Stock-based compensation expense represents expense related to equity compensation plans.







Investor Relations Contact



Kate Walsh


VP, Investor Relations & Tax




Investor.Relations@lanzatech.com







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

