LanzaTech Global, Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on March 17, 2025

LanzaTech will release its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 17, 2025, followed by a conference call.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results before U.S. markets open on March 17, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed via a live webcast or by phone, with details provided for both domestic and international callers. A replay will be available after the call until March 31, 2025. LanzaTech is a carbon management company that converts waste carbon into sustainable products using its bio-recycling technology, aiming to support a circular carbon economy by working with partners across various industries.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), a carbon management company providing a differentiated syngas-to-ethanol solution, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results before financial markets in the United States open on Monday, March 17, 2025. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis through the



Events and Presentations



section of LanzaTech’s



Investor Relations website



. An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months.





To attend the live conference call via telephone, domestic callers can access by dialing (800) 225-9448 and international callers can access by dialing (203) 518-9708, and using the conference identification code LANZA.





A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call ends and can be accessed by domestic callers by dialing (844)-512-2921 and by international callers by dialing (412)-317-6671, and entering the access identification code 11157950. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm Eastern Time March 31, 2025.







About LanzaTech







LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein for everyday products. Using its bio-recycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Coty, Craghoppers, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit



https://lanzatech.com



.







Contacts







Investor Relations





Kate Walsh





VP, Investor Relations & Tax







Investor.Relations@lanzatech.com





