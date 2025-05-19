LANZATECH GLOBAL Earnings Results: $LNZA Reports Quarterly Earnings

LANZATECH GLOBAL ($LNZA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $9,480,000, missing estimates of $31,212,000 by $-21,732,000.

LANZATECH GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of LANZATECH GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LANZATECH GLOBAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNZA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

