LANZATECH GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LNZA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LANZATECH GLOBAL ($LNZA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $31,212,000 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LNZA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LANZATECH GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of LANZATECH GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP removed 2,926,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,009,324
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,338,769 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,115
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 654,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,452
- UBS GROUP AG added 491,684 shares (+143.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,036
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 384,721 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,140
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS added 324,162 shares (+95.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,479
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 230,257 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,745
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LANZATECH GLOBAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNZA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LANZATECH GLOBAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LNZA forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.