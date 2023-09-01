LanzaTech Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LNZA

In trading on Friday, shares of LanzaTech Global Inc (Symbol: LNZA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.34, changing hands as low as $6.31 per share. LanzaTech Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNZA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.63 per share, with $10.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.31.

