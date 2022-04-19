Lanxess's Q1 core profit expected to rise by a third

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE on Tuesday said it expects a significant rise in first-quarter core profit and sales, citing strong demand.

First-quarter EBITDA pre-exceptionals is expected to rise 32% to 320 million euros ($345 million), while sales are seen up 44% at 2.43 billion, the company said. Full results for the first-quarter are due May 5.

"Demand for our high-margin specialty chemicals products remains high now. This course makes us less vulnerable to global fluctuations in demand. Nevertheless, given the geopolitical uncertainties, we remain very vigilant for the rest of the year," CEO Matthias Zachert said.

($1 = 0.9267 euros)

