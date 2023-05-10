News & Insights

Markets

Lanxess Slips To Q1 Loss On Weak Sales; Adjusts FY23 EBITDA Pre Outlook

May 10, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals group Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Wedensday that its first-quarter net loss was 44 million euros or 0.51 euro per share, compared to last year's profit of 98 million euros or 1.13 euros per share.

Net income from continuing operations fell 84.8 percent to 10 million euros or 0.12 euro per share from last year's 66 million euros or 0.76 euro per share.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.65 euro, compared to 1.25 euros last year.

Sales for the quarter dropped 1.7 percent to 1.90 billion euros from 1.93 billion euros in the prior year.

Looking agead, the company expects a second quarter roughly on a par with the previous quarter. For the second half of fiscal year 2023, the company projects a clear rebound in economic environment, particularly driven by stronger growth of the Chinese economy.

For the full year 2023, Lanxess anticipates EBITDA pre exceptionals from continuing operations of between 850 million euros and 950 million euros.

The company previously expected full-year EBITDA pre exceptionals to be at the level of the previous year's 930 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.