Lanxess says Q4 earnings beat consensus on demand from auto makers

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Lanxess LXSG.DE said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter earnings were about 10% above analyst expectations, driven by a rebound in demand for engineering plastics and resins from the car industry in December.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, came in at 200 million euros ($243 million), slightly above the year earlier level and beating market expectations of 181 million euros, the company said in an unscheduled release.

