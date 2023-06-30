News & Insights

Lanxess raises prices for water treatment products as costs weigh

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

June 30, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Adds details about unit, context

June 30 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE is raising prices for ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers used in water treatment by an average of 3% from July 1, the company said on Friday.

"The cost level of raw materials, energy, and transportation remains well above historical averages and Lanxess continues to expect an increased level of volatility in the second half of the year," it said in a statement.

Lanxess' liquid purification technologies unit produces ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers for water treatment in industries such as microelectronics and food and beverage.

Earlier in June, the chemicals maker slashed its second quarter and annual core profit forecast, sending its shares to a three-year low.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.