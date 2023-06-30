Lanxess raises prices for ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers

June 30 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE is raising prices for ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers by an average of 3% from July 1, the company said on Friday.

"The cost level of raw materials, energy, and transportation remains well above historical averages and Lanxess continues to expect an increased level of volatility in the second half of the year," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine)

