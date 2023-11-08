News & Insights

Lanxess Q3 sales drop below analyst expectations

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 08, 2023 — 01:21 am EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, citing weaker demand from nearly all industries and customers.

Lanxess, which had initially managed to pass rising raw material and energy costs onto customers, cut its annual earnings guidance for the second time this year on Monday, as sluggish demand and still ongoing destocking by customers continue to weigh on its business.

Lanxess said it expected no recovery for the remainder of the year.

"On the contrary, demand in the fourth quarter to date seems to be even weaker than expected," Chief Executive Officer Matthias Zachert said in a statement.

