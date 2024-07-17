LANXESS: Q2 EBITDA Pre Exceptionals To Considerably Exceed Market View - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - LANXESS said it expects to achieve second quarter 2024 EBITDA pre exceptionals that considerably exceeds average market expectation and previous year's level. The preliminary EBITDA pre exceptionals for the second quarter is expected to amount to 181 million euros, which exceeds the prior year's quarter by 69 percent.

LANXESS confirmed the full-year EBITDA pre guidance of an expected growth of 10 to 20 percent from previous year. The company now expects EBITDA pre for the third quarter to be close or up to the level of the second quarter.

LANXESS will release full results for the second quarter on August 9, 2024.

