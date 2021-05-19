Lanxess Proposes Higher Dividend, Maintains Positive FY21 View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) Wednesday announced that its Board of Management and the Supervisory Board proposed a dividend of 1.00 euro per share to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting. This is around 5 percent more than in the previous year. In total, this corresponds to a total dividend payout of around 86 million euros.

Further, the company maintained its recently raised outlook for fiscal 2021. EBITDA pre exceptionals is expected to be between 950 million euros and 1 billion euros.

In 2020, LANXESS recorded EBITDA pre exceptionals at 862 million euros.

LANXESS Chairman of the Board of Management Matthias Zachert, at the company's virtual Annual Stockholders' Meeting this year, said, "LANXESS is on course and has come through the Corona crisis very well!"

In Germany, Lanxess shares were trading at 61.62 euros, down 1.7 percent.

