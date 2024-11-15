Lanxess price target lowered to EUR 32 from EUR 34 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Lanxess (LNXSF) to EUR 32 from EUR 34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LNXSF:
- Lanxess price target lowered to EUR 23 from EUR 26 at JPMorgan
- Lanxess price target raised to EUR 34 from EUR 30 at Berenberg
- Lanxess downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.