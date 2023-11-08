News & Insights

Markets

Lanxess Posts Loss In Q3; Sales Down

November 08, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK), a German specialty chemicals company, posted a loss for the third quarter, with double-digit decline in sales, reflecting lower sales volumes and high idle costs.

The Group's net loss for the quarter was 131 million euros, compared to a net profit of 80 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA pre exceptionals for the quarter fell by 50.4 percent 119 million euros, due to low demand from nearly all industries and customers' ongoing albeit diminishing inventory reduction.

For the third quarter, sales were down 26.7 percent to 1.601 billion euros from last year's 2.185 billion euros.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2023, the Group expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between 500 million euros and 550 million euros.

Given the weak business development, the Group said its board plans to propose a reduction of the full year 2023 dividend to 0.10 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.