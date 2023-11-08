Lanxess Posts Loss In Q3; Sales Down

(RTTNews) - Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK), a German specialty chemicals company, posted a loss for the third quarter, with double-digit decline in sales, reflecting lower sales volumes and high idle costs.

The Group's net loss for the quarter was 131 million euros, compared to a net profit of 80 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA pre exceptionals for the quarter fell by 50.4 percent 119 million euros, due to low demand from nearly all industries and customers' ongoing albeit diminishing inventory reduction.

For the third quarter, sales were down 26.7 percent to 1.601 billion euros from last year's 2.185 billion euros.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2023, the Group expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between 500 million euros and 550 million euros.

Given the weak business development, the Group said its board plans to propose a reduction of the full year 2023 dividend to 0.10 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.