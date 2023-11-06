News & Insights

LANXESS Lowers FY23 EBITDA Pre Exceptionals Outlook - Quick Facts

November 06, 2023

(RTTNews) - LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) said it now expects fiscal 2023 EBITDA pre exceptionals to amount to between 500 million euros and 550 million euros. Previously, the company expected EBITDA pre exceptionals to amount to between 600 million euros and 650 million euros. Also, the Board of Management plans to propose a reduction of the fiscal 2023 dividend to 0.10 euros. The company stated that demand in the fourth quarter for specialty chemical products is expected to be lower than estimated.

LANXESS noted that EBITDA pre exceptionals for the third quarter is expected to amount to 119 million euros being in line with the market expectations of currently 120 million euros.

