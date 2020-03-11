Lanxess looks for M&A targets, aims to sell organic leather chems unit

March 11 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess LXSG.DE will look into acquisition opportunities while trying to strike a deal to sell its leather business over the next six months, the company said on Wednesday.

The size and duration of a share buyback programme, which Lanxess announced on Tuesday after a string of divestitures in 2019, still allows for potential takeovers, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told a conference call after the release of 2019 results.

Having sold its chrome leather chemicals segment in January, the Cologne-based company said it aims to follow up with the divestiture of its organic leather chemicals business, which has less than 200 million euros ($226 million) in sales, employs about 450 staff and is profitable.

