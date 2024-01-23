LANXESS, IBU-tec Enter Research Cooperation To Improve Performance Of LFP Cathode Material

(RTTNews) - LANXESS and IBU-tec advanced materials have entered into a research cooperation in the battery sector to develop iron oxides for the production of cathode material for LFP batteries. The companies plan to optimize the electrochemical properties of LFP batteries, such as energy density, charging speed and number of charging cycles.

Based in Weimar, Germany, IBU-tec is the only European manufacturer of LFP cathode material. LANXESS operates plant for the key raw material iron oxide in Krefeld-Uerdingen.

Michael Ertl, Head of the Inorganic Pigments business unit at LANXESS, said: "As IBU-tec is currently the only European manufacturer of LFP cathode materials, the company is the ideal partner for us to develop the new material, which is a key component for batteries in e-cars and stationary energy storage systems."

