LANXESS (FWB:LXS) Price Target Decreased by 15.93% to 42.43

The average one-year price target for LANXESS (FWB:LXS) has been revised to 42.43 / share. This is an decrease of 15.93% from the prior estimate of 50.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.80% from the latest reported closing price of 27.77 / share.

LANXESS Maintains 3.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.78%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in LANXESS. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXS is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 21,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,977K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 4.59% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,785K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 10.66% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 1,623K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing a decrease of 12.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 18.65% over the last quarter.

