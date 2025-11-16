LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:LXS) Price Target Decreased by 12.11% to 21.89

The average one-year price target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:LXS) has been revised to 21,89 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.11% from the prior estimate of 24,91 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,10 € to a high of 35,70 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.51% from the latest reported closing price of 17,87 € / share.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Maintains 0.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.55%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXS is 0.20%, an increase of 18.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.82% to 19,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 5,637K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 73.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,770K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares , representing a decrease of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 30.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 16.60% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,159K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 8.68% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 914K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXS by 12.05% over the last quarter.

