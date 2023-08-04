Lanxess Ag Posts Adj. Loss In Q2; Sales Down 11.1%

(RTTNews) - Lanxess Ag (LNXSF.PK) posted a second quarter loss from continuing operations of 145 million euros compared to profit of 48 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 1.68 euros compared to profit of 0.56 euros. EBITDA pre exceptionals was 107 million euros in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 253 million euros, previous year. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 0.19 euros compared to profit of 1.05 euros.

Second quarter sales were 1.78 billion euros, down 11.1% from last year. The company said the sales development was particularly influenced by weak demand in large parts of the industry, ongoing inventory reduction among customers, and lower selling prices.

The company now expects EBITDA pre exceptionals of 600 million euros to 650 million euros in fiscal 2023.

