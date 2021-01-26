LANXESS: Q4 EBITDA Pre Exceptionals Considerably Exceeds Average Market Expectations

(RTTNews) - LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) said its fourth quarter EBITDA pre exceptionals is estimated to amount to 200 million euros which exceeds average market expectations by 10 percent. In the prior-year quarter, EBITDA pre exceptionals was 197 million euros.

The company said its fourth quarter result was positively influenced by a stronger than expected increase in demand especially from the automotive industry particularly in the month of December.

LANXESS will release its final results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on March 11, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.