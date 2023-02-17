Markets
Lanvin Group Shares Spike In View Of Improved Revenue

February 17, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of luxury fashion group Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) are surging more than 21% Friday morning after the company reported preliminary revenue, more than 30% up from last year.

Preliminary revenue for the quarter was 424.5 million euros, up 38% from last year.

LANV, currently at $8.71, has traded in the range of $4.19-$22.81 in the last 1 year.

