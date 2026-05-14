Lanvin Group Holdings (LANV) Price Target Increased by 54.67% to 2.37

The average one-year price target for Lanvin Group Holdings (NYSE:LANV) has been revised to $2.37 / share. This is an increase of 54.67% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.34 to a high of $2.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.29% from the latest reported closing price of $1.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lanvin Group Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANV is 4.72%, an increase of 44.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 97,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 90,334K shares representing 77.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 4,500K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natixis holds 2,640K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 126.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANV by 58.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 32.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANV by 3.38% over the last quarter.

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