Lantz Financial Buys $5 Million of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Key Points

Bought 270,586 shares; estimated transaction value of $5.34 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $5.34 million, a figure reflecting both share purchases and price change.

Change represented 1.1% of Lantz Financial’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 366,578 shares valued at $7.24 million.

This stake accounts for 1.53% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On Jan. 14, 2026, Lantz Financial LLC disclosed a buy of 270,586 shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), an estimated $5.34 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

Lantz Financial LLC reported an increase of 270,586 shares in its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 14, 2026. The estimated value of the shares acquired is $5.34 million, based on the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.34 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price movement.

What else to know

Direction: buy; post-trade position is 1.5% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $29 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: CGXU: $17 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: HDV: $13 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTI: $13 million (2.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $13 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Jan. 13, 2026, shares were priced at $19.75, with a one-year total return of 6.1% and underperforming the S&P 500 by 14.8 percentage points

The fund’s annualized dividend yield stands at 4.26%

BSCR closed 0.23% below its 52-week high as of Jan. 14, 2026

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend Yield 4.26% Price (as of market close 1/13/26) $19.75 1-Year Total Return 6.07%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, aiming to provide defined maturity exposure and predictable income.

The fund's underlying holdings consist primarily of investment grade corporate bonds, with portfolio composition designed to closely match the characteristics of the 2027 maturity target.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, BSCR provides transparent access to a targeted bond-laddering strategy.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF provides institutional and individual investors with a defined maturity bond investment vehicle, combining the diversification of an ETF with the predictable cash flow of a bond ladder. The fund's strategy centers on investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, offering exposure to credit markets with a focus on income generation and principal return at maturity. BSCR's transparent structure and targeted portfolio composition are designed to meet the needs of investors seeking efficient access to a specific segment of the corporate bond market.

What this transaction means for investors

Lantz Financial uses an investment strategy rooted in modern portfolio theory to try to minimize volatility while earning decent returns. The Invesco 2027 Corporate Bond ETF is one of many fixed-income investments it uses to accomplish its goals, but the timing of the purchase could pay off in 2026.

Interest rates could fall this year, as inflation cools and the Federal Reserve takes a more dovish stance on monetary policy. Bond prices move inversely with interest rates, so Lantz Financial could be positioning for such an environment.

The firm also clearly likes the outlook for the stock market. This is reflected by increased positions in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, the Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF, and Microsoft. These moves align with a positive outlook for the economy, driven by easing inflation and falling interest rates.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.