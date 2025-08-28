Lantronix's Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y, Stock Declines

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 1 cent, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings of 15 cents in the same period last year.

Revenues in the quarter totaled $28.8 million, surpassing the consensus mark by 1.2%. The top line also decreased 41.2% year over year. Revenues increased $28.5 million from the prior quarter and were up about 4% year over year, excluding the impact of Gridspertise. This growth, driven by continued momentum in its Edge IoT products, underscores the strength of its core platform and the benefits of a more diversified revenue base.

Management highlighted that the company reinforced its foundation for sustainable and profitable growth by focusing resources on the highest-impact opportunities, enhancing supply chain resilience and advancing platform capabilities.

Recent design wins in drones, commercial Edge AI solutions and network infrastructure reflect its evolution into a strategic platform partner, helping customers accelerate intelligence at the edge. With expanding customer relationships, growing momentum across Edge IoT and Network Infrastructure growth drivers and increasing operating leverage, the company entered fiscal 2026 well-positioned to capture multi-year, high-margin opportunities and maximize shareholder value.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Lantronix secured a multi-year contract with a Tier-1 U.S. wireless operator to digitally manage nationwide backup power systems, strengthening network resilience and reducing costs.

The company was also selected by Red Cat’s Teal Drones to power U.S. Army-approved Black Widow drones under the SRR Program, providing early revenue visibility and positioning it for high-margin growth in defense.

Partnerships with Aerora to advance Edge AI solutions and the launch of the NTC-500 Series industrial-grade 5G routers further expanded its portfolio. To accelerate growth, Lantronix added three strategic leaders focused on Out-of-Band Management, Compute Ecosystems and Project Management, reinforcing its Edge IoT and Network Infrastructure strategy.

LTRX’s Fiscal Q4 in Details

IoT System Solutions revenues (contributed 57.8% to total revenues) in the reported quarter amounted to $16.7 million, decreasing 53.2% year over year.

Embedded IoT Solutions revenues (contributed 35.4% to total revenues) in the reported quarter totaled $10.2 million, plunging 10.1% year over year.

Software & Services revenues (6.8%) were down 6.7% year over year to $2 million.

Revenues from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa region and the Asia Pacific and Japan region were $19.8 million, $5.3 million and $3.7 million, respectively, contributing 68.7%, 18.5% and 12.8% of total revenues.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 40.6%, up from 38.8% in the prior-ago quarter. Gross margin improvement was driven by ongoing cost and supply chain initiatives, along with a favorable product mix.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $3.3 million, down from $32.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the quarter, the company generated positive operating cash flow, bringing total operating cash flow for fiscal 2025 to $7.3 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had $20.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $8.7 million in net long-term debt compared with $26.2 million and $13.2 million as of June 30, 2024, respectively.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, management projects revenues between $28.5 million and $30.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of 2-4 cents.

LTRX’s Zacks Rank

LTRX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

