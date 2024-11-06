News & Insights

Lantronix Strengthens Board and Approves Incentive Plan

November 06, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Lantronix ( (LTRX) ) just unveiled an update.

Lantronix, Inc. successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting where stockholders elected five board members, ratified Baker Tilly US, LLP as auditors, and approved executive compensation and an amendment to the 2020 Performance Incentive Plan, increasing the share reserve by 1.8 million. This indicates strong shareholder engagement and strategic moves to enhance the company’s financial incentives, likely capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

