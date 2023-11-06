News & Insights

Lantronix Names Saleel Awsare President And CEO, Effective Nov. 20

November 06, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), a provider of secure turnkey solutions for Industrial Internet of Things or IoT, announced Monday the appointment of Saleel Awsare as President and CEO, effective November 20.

Awsare was with Synaptics Inc., a provider of semiconductor products, where he has most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of its Enterprise and Mobile Division, its largest division.

He joined Synaptics in 2017, prior to that he was with Conexant Systems, LLC, and Nuvoton Technology Corp. America.

Jason Cohenour, interim chairman of Lantronix's board of directors, stated, "After an extensive search, the Board selected Saleel Awsare because of his comprehensive knowledge of the enterprise, mobile and IoT markets as well as his incredible track record in leading growth and profitability."

