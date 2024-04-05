Lantronix (LTRX) Unveils Advanced PoE++ Enterprise Switches

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX recently introduced managed gigabit PoE++ (Power over Ethernet) enterprise switches, which will be exhibited at the ISC West security trade event, organized annually at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from Apr 10 to Apr 12, 2024.



The 8-port SM8TBT2SA, 24-port SM24TBT4SA and 24-port SM24TBT4XPA switches can connect numerous PoE++ and PoE+ devices to the same switch. This renders it the ideal solution for powering various smart IoT appliances (LED lighting, smart building sensors and access points, and surveillance systems).



Per LTRX, the SM8TBT2SA and SM24TBT4SA will be shipped in mass production in June and the SM24TBT4XPA following the next month of the current year.



The cutting-edge PoE++ switches are priorly integrated with Lantronix’s Percepxion cloud management platform to allow better control of Lantronix network switches.



The incorporation of Percepxion aids in firmware and configuration updates and automated monitoring “through a single pane of glass”, highlighted Latronix. The cloud platform will also enable audit security logging administration and custom dashboards for network and PoE telemetry.



By harnessing the combined power of Lantronix PoE switches and the Percepxion platform, setup and management of both small and large-scale network deployments can be done with ease. Also, the switches offer built-in advanced Layer 2 features and an “intuitive user interface” for edge network solutions in surveillance, security and smart building applications.



With the launch of these PoE switches, Lantronix is looking to gain a larger share of the fast-growing market.



Citing a Dell’Oro Group report, Lantronix highlighted that the PoE ports are anticipated to constitute more than half of total campus switch port shipments by 2028. The shipment is estimated to be gigantic, worth $8.2 billion.



Headquartered in Irvine, CA, LTRX specializes in developing and marketing products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. Its ground-breaking solutions are Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance and Intelligent Substations infrastructure.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, LTRX’s net sales totaled $37 million, up 18% year over year.



At present, LTRX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 28.4% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

