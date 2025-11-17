Lantronix (LTRX) Price Target Increased by 25.53% to 7.52

The average one-year price target for Lantronix (NasdaqCM:LTRX) has been revised to $7.52 / share. This is an increase of 25.53% from the prior estimate of $5.99 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.70% from the latest reported closing price of $4.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantronix. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRX is 0.08%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.84% to 16,020K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,930K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing an increase of 27.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 47.34% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 1,600K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares , representing a decrease of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 25.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 669K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 57.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 234.64% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 669K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.